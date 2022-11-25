ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $105.51 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

