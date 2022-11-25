Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,500 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MULN. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 438.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
