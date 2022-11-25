Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $3,686,777.25 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 122,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,686,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 69,898 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $2,103,230.82.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 40 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $238,909.61.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $31.73 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.