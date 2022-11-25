Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $801,624.74 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $98,063.49.

On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $3,694.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 209,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,248. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.