Clint Sever Sells 19,089 Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,340.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $49,249.62.

On Thursday, November 10th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $105,056.16.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $101,589.84.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

Cue Health Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,655. Cue Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $372.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Cue Health to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

