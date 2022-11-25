Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,038.03

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.03 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($12.77). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($12.70), with a volume of 104,279 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 993.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.37.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a GBX 44 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.