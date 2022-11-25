Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,038.03

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.03 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($12.77). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($12.70), with a volume of 104,279 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).
The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 993.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.37.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
