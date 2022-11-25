Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,933,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.01.

The company has a market cap of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 33.3% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $3,416,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

