Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,304. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

