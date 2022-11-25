Coherent Corp. (IIVIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IIVIP opened at $169.00 on Friday. Coherent has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $305.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26.

Get Coherent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coherent were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

