Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.57 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.57 million and $20.10 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

