Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.64 and its 200-day moving average is $430.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

