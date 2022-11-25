Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,905. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

