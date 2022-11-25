Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.02. 10,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

