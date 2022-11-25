Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.60. 186,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,424,879. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

