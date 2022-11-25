Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,590. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

