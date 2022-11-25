Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,391 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,606. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

