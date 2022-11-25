Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 380 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

DEO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.07. 9,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,265. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.20.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

