Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,593. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

