Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,259. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.