Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 81.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $124.67. 79,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,778. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.