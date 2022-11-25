Commerce Bank Has $56.85 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

