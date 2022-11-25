Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $48,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Prologis by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Prologis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prologis by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $115.76. 18,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,425. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

