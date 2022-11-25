Commerce Bank Purchases 123,667 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,667 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $109,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $253.37. 18,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

