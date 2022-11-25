Commerce Bank Purchases 1,739 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.07. 87,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.