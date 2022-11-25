Commerce Bank Purchases 18,042 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $55,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in McKesson by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.51. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,153. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

