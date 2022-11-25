Commerce Bank Sells 15,305 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $401.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

