Commerce Bank Sells 1,761 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $59,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

NDAQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

