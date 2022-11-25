Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.67

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 23524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$455.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Featured Articles

