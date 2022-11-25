comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L Acquires 50,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 299,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

