Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

