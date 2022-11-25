Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.