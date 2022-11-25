Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

