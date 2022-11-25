Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.