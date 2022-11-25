Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

CAT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.60. 15,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

