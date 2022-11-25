Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,395. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

