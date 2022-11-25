Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

