Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after buying an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 37,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

