Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

