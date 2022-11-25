Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.78

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.78 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($0.95). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.95), with a volume of 50,679 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2,671.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.80.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

