Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.04 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $57.04 million and $1.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00461372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00819677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00694950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00240857 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0268228 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,725,651.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

