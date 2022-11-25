Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 57.74 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 37.75 and a 12-month high of 65.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

