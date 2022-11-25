Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lessened by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

ED traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.20. 13,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,633. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

