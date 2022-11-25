Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $257.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

