Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.
Copa Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CPA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,474. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
