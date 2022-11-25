Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of CPA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,474. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

