CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.