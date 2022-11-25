CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

