Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

