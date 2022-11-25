Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up to $58.93

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.93, but opened at $61.55. Coupa Software shares last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 15,851 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,230 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.