Cowen Cuts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FREE. TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.85 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.62 million, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
