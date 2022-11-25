Cowen Cuts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FREE. TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.85 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.62 million, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,395,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 439,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

