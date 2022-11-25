Cowen Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.61.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $37.53 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after buying an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.