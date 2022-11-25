Cowen Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.82.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 1.60 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 1.58 and a twelve month high of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oatly Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.