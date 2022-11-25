Credit Suisse AG Acquires 652,949 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $332,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. 4,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,003. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.